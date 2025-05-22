Lethbridge food banks adapting to uncertain Canada Post future

As a potential second Canada Post strike in less than a year looms closer, some people are turning away from the mail carriers.

“We have started to do a lot more of our bill payments, as much as we can, via e-transfers and that sort of thing,” said Valerie Lazicki, executive director of the Lethbridge Food Bank.

She says the strike in December was especially difficult for non-profits in Lethbridge.

“That time of year is the big donation spur from community members, so it was troublesome. There were cheques that were stuck in the mail.”

The other major food bank in Lethbridge, the Interfaith, said they were equally concerned at first, but found the mail service wasn’t as necessary as they thought.

“While it did delay donations, we found that a lot of our donors adapted and found other means to give, primarily online, or people would come into the building to give us the cash right here on site,” said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank.

For her organization, this second strike comes during the largest summer fundraiser of the year, the annual “bakeless bake sale.” The Interfaith is hoping to raise $40,000 and McIntyre says she expects those who want to donate will do so, with or without Canada Post.

The same sentiment is echoed by Lazicki, who says once the transition is made, there is no reason to go back to paper mail.

“It’s long-term. Once we switch over our suppliers to that form of payment, it’s easier for them, it’s easier for us.”

McIntyre says everything from newsletters to bills will be moved to paperless methods, even as their summer campaigns kick into high gear.

“We will be adapting to ensure we can still communicate with our donors regardless of Canada Post’s activities.”