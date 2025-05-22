Western premiers find consensus on developing economic corridors

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s western premiers say they’ve agreed to identify, plan and develop new economic corridors to connect provincial resources to international markets.

The leaders from British Columbia, the Prairie provinces and the northern territories, after meeting for two days in Yellowknife, say it’s time for Western Canada to become the country’s economic engine.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The premiers say building new infrastructure for resource development will be beneficial for all Canadians.

The annual meeting comes two weeks before all Canada’s premiers are to gather with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatoon.

The western premiers say they’ll need Carney’s support in building new economic corridors and are specifically asking for his help in connecting ports on the West Coast to the coast of Hudson Bay.

They say new federal funding programs will be necessary to reach their goals.