Politics

Western premiers find consensus on developing economic corridors

Posted May 22, 2025 7:09 pm
Northwest Territories Premier R.J Simpson, from left, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, British Columbia Premier David Eby, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok during a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers' Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick. View image in full screen
Northwest Territories Premier R.J Simpson, from left, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, British Columbia Premier David Eby, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok during a media availability at the 2024 Western Premiers' Conference in Whitehorse, Monday, June 10, 2024. CANADIAN PRESS/Crystal Schick. GAC
Canada’s western premiers say they’ve agreed to identify, plan and develop new economic corridors to connect provincial resources to international markets.

The leaders from British Columbia, the Prairie provinces and the northern territories, after meeting for two days in Yellowknife, say it’s time for Western Canada to become the country’s economic engine.

The premiers say building new infrastructure for resource development will be beneficial for all Canadians.

The annual meeting comes two weeks before all Canada’s premiers are to gather with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Saskatoon.

The western premiers say they’ll need Carney’s support in building new economic corridors and are specifically asking for his help in connecting ports on the West Coast to the coast of Hudson Bay.

They say new federal funding programs will be necessary to reach their goals.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

