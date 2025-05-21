SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta reports 19 new cases of measles, surpassing 500 confirmed infections

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rising measles cases could lead to more problems down the road'
Rising measles cases could lead to more problems down the road
WATCH FROM MAY 15: The number of measle cases in Alberta reached more than 400 on Thursday. As Drew Stremick reports, while vaccinations are finally beginning to catch up, other serious diseases could surface in the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta has seen more than 500 cases of measles since early March, as 19 more cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed.

All but one of the new cases are in the province’s south health zone, which has has 362 confirmed cases — more than 70 per cent of all cases in Alberta.

By comparison, the Edmonton zone has only had six confirmed cases.

Government data shows close to 80 per cent of Alberta’s total cases have been reported in children, including 157 in those under the age of five.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As of earlier this month, 35 people had been hospitalized, and an Alberta Health spokesperson says one is currently in intensive care.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is encouraging Albertans to get vaccinated against measles and has launched a hotline people can call to learn more about getting immunized.

More information on measles in Alberta, including the latest number of confirmed cases, symptoms and information on vaccinations, is available online at alberta.ca/measles.

Click to play video: 'Alberta ramps up measles vaccination campaign as 3 hospitalized in intensive care'
Alberta ramps up measles vaccination campaign as 3 hospitalized in intensive care

With files from Global News.

Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices