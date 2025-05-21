Alberta reports 19 new cases of measles, surpassing 500 confirmed infections

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta has seen more than 500 cases of measles since early March, as 19 more cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed.

All but one of the new cases are in the province’s south health zone, which has has 362 confirmed cases — more than 70 per cent of all cases in Alberta.

By comparison, the Edmonton zone has only had six confirmed cases.

Government data shows close to 80 per cent of Alberta’s total cases have been reported in children, including 157 in those under the age of five.

As of earlier this month, 35 people had been hospitalized, and an Alberta Health spokesperson says one is currently in intensive care.

Measles symptoms include fever, coughing, runny nose, red eyes and a blotchy, red rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts.

The province is encouraging Albertans to get vaccinated against measles and has launched a hotline people can call to learn more about getting immunized.

More information on measles in Alberta, including the latest number of confirmed cases, symptoms and information on vaccinations, is available online at alberta.ca/measles.

With files from Global News.