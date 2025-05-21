Winnipeg parking change ‘shocking and short-sighted,’ businesses say

A plan by the City of Winnipeg to remove all 250 parking paystations from downtown and the West End isn’t sitting well with everyone.

The move — which the city says is due to mobile service providers phasing out 3G technology — is expected to help Winnipeg avoid the $3.6-million cost of upgrading all of the meters, as well as the $1-million annual cost of upkeep.

While the city says 80 per cent of payments are now made by using the PayByPhone app — with 90 per cent of total payments made via credit card — a group that represents West End businesses says that’s not taking into account the needs of everyone who visits the area.

“I’ve got business owners who already, when a parking meter isn’t close enough, are paying for their customers’ parking, because they don’t have the app and don’t want to be bothered to download the app,” said David Pensato of the Exchange District BIZ.

“Just getting rid of them is a bit shocking and short-sighted.”

The city says it intends to begin removing the paystations July 2, with all 250 expected to be gone by the end of August.

For those who don’t want the app, the city said it will continue to sell prepaid booklets with parking coupons and will have a 1-800 number for people who want to pay by phone but don’t want the app.

The booklets will only be available at The Parking Store on Portage Avenue, as well as city hall’s Susan A. Thompson Building and Access St. Boniface, by July 2.

Pensato said the plan isn’t considering those who want to make casual, short visits to the downtown.

“The ease of use of parking on the street — if you’re just there for a shorter visit — is really important for convenience, for usability,” he said.

“If you’re going to outstay your two hours, then you’re going to start maybe looking for one of the parking lots.

“But most people are coming down, they’re spending two hours … maybe they’re going to do another two hours, but they’re going to get in their car, move it, go to the next spot in the Exchange … it’s crucial.”

The decision, Pensato said, is not in line with what businesses had been told in recent years by municipal officials — that there’d be a larger parking strategy for the city that would alleviate some of the problems.

“They were going to keep consulting us on this, and consulting with businesses, and that has never happened.”