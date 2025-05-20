Menu

Share

Entertainment

Alberta writer Natalie Sue sees her debut novel become finalist for Leacock humour writing prize

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Natalie Sue and her book cover "I Hope This Finds You Well" is shown in this handout image. View image in full screen
Natalie Sue and her book cover "I Hope This Finds You Well" is shown in this handout image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-The Leacock Medal for Humour *MANDATORY CREDIT *
Calgary writer Natalie Sue’s debut novel about the absurdities of office life is one of three finalists for the Stephen Leacock Memorial Medal for Humour.

The $25,000 award, named for essayist and humorist Stephen Leacock, honours the best Canadian book of literary humour published in the past year.

Sue’s I Hope This Finds You Well, which centres on a burnt-out office worker whose unsent email drafts accidentally go public, is on the short list.

Also making the cut is Toronto author and playwright Greg Kearney’s An Evening With Birdy O’Day, about an aging hairstylist revisiting his friendship with a washed-up pop idol.

Rounding out the list is Toronto writer Patricia J. Parsons’ We Came From Away: That Summer on the Rock, which follows a feuding family’s Newfoundland road trip.

The winner will be announced June 21 at a gala dinner in Orillia, Ont.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

