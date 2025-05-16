Menu

Canada

Nanaimo woman missing after her empty boat washes ashore

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 9:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sailboat found but Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing woman'
Sailboat found but Nanaimo RCMP looking for missing woman
An extensive ground and water search involving a number of agencies was launched to help find 34-year-old Amber Nitchman after her sailboat was found Thursday afternoon.
A 34-year-old woman from Nanaimo is missing after her sailboat was found washed ashore.

The sailboat was found just after 2 p.m. on Thursday near Bayshore Drive, located off Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo RCMP said.

The white 35-foot sailboat, named the Gypsy Soul, is registered to Amber Nitchman.

She remains missing as of Friday afternoon.

An extensive ground and water search involving the Nanaimo Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Coast Guard, and the Nanaimo RCMP has proved unsuccessful so far.

If anyone has information on Nitchman’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

