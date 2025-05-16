Nanaimo woman missing after her empty boat washes ashore

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 34-year-old woman from Nanaimo is missing after her sailboat was found washed ashore.

The sailboat was found just after 2 p.m. on Thursday near Bayshore Drive, located off Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo RCMP said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The white 35-foot sailboat, named the Gypsy Soul, is registered to Amber Nitchman.

She remains missing as of Friday afternoon.

An extensive ground and water search involving the Nanaimo Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Coast Guard, and the Nanaimo RCMP has proved unsuccessful so far.

If anyone has information on Nitchman’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.