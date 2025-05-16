Nanaimo woman missing after her empty boat washes ashore

A 34-year-old woman from Nanaimo is missing after her sailboat was found washed ashore.
The sailboat was found just after 2 p.m. on Thursday near Bayshore Drive, located off Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo RCMP said.
The white 35-foot sailboat, named the Gypsy Soul, is registered to Amber Nitchman.
She remains missing as of Friday afternoon.
An extensive ground and water search involving the Nanaimo Search and Rescue, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center, Coast Guard, and the Nanaimo RCMP has proved unsuccessful so far.
If anyone has information on Nitchman’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
