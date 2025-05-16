Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Regina officials hopeful new Denver flight will bring in more business

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 16, 2025 8:37 pm
1 min read
United Airlines flight leaving the Regina airport heading to Denver. View image in full screen
United Airlines flight leaving the Regina airport heading to Denver. Global News.
Regina International Airport is now directly connected to the sixth busiest airport in the world — Denver International Airport.

The first departing United Airlines flight left Regina Friday morning with a nearly full cabin.

“This is beyond any expectation I would have had given the climate we have right now with the U.S.,” says James Bogusz, CEO of Regina International Airport.

Despite ongoing tensions between the United States and Canada, many business leaders in Regina are optimistic that this direct flight will bring more investment and tourism business to Saskatchewan.

“This is connections to key trading cities for us here Saskatchewan. We clearly do a lot of exporting,” says Bogusz.

“But we also want to bring people into our community. We’re talking about conferences, we’re talking about events, tradeshows.”

Bogusz told media that one flight will bring in millions of dollars of GDP for Saskatchewan.

Despite the trade war, Economic Development Regina is jumping at the opportunity to head to Denver and advocate for business in the province.

“We’re leading a trade delegation of 20-plus leaders from Regina to Denver for several days of meeting and business-to-business relationship-building and promotion of Saskatchewan and Regina,” says Chris Lane, Economic Development Regina CEO.

According to the EDR website, some other businesses apart of that delegation include Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership, University of Regina, Canadian Western Agribition, Pro Metal Industries, City of Moose Jaw, Global Transportation Hub, Regina Airport Authority, Regina Hotel Association and others.

This new flight also gives passengers more options for connecting to international flights out of the U.S. as the Denver airport offers flights all around the world.

