Stockwell Day supports Alberta vote on separation, doesn’t think referendum would get 50% support

Send this page to someone via email

Former Conservative member of Parliament Stockwell Day says Alberta separatism poses a threat to the federal Conservative party — which risks seeing a return to the kind of vote-splitting that was common before the party united in 2003.

Day, who was part of Stephen Harper’s cabinet from 2006 to 2011, says he’s “as outraged and upset” as the people behind the Alberta separation movement and he thinks holding a referendum is a good idea.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government introduced a bill earlier this month to make it easier to launch a citizen-initiated referendum — including a vote on separating from Canada.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The legislation has faced backlash from Indigenous leaders, who say that no such referendum vote could overturn the treaties that cover much of the province.

Day says he doesn’t think separatists would get 50 per cent support from Albertans in a referendum.

Story continues below advertisement

But he says the federal Liberal government needs to listen to Western Canadians who feel they aren’t getting a fair deal from Ottawa.