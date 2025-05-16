Ford government to overhaul how cannabis stores look in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government is set to loosen strict rules that force cannabis stores to cover their windows, offering a long-called-for change that the industry hopes will lead to better safety for its staff.

Under current cannabis retail rules, which have been in place since legalization in Ontario, stores must cover or obscure their windows so people can’t see the products on sale inside while walking past on the street.

Cannabis stores have complained for years that those rules endanger their staff and have led to an increase in robberies.

While window coverings on the outside stop people from seeing in, they also block store employees from seeing out, including if there is a threat to their safety.

Store owners have said they also encourage robberies because someone outside may not realize a crime is taking place because of the window coverings and be able to call the police to intervene.

As part of its 2025 budget, the province announced it is planning to amend those rules to allow cannabis stores to operate with transparent windows, like any other high street shop.

“To increase the comfort, security and safety of both customers and employees of licensed cannabis retail stores, changes are being made to allow stores to improve their outside visibility,” the annual financial document reads.

“These changes are intended to support legitimate local businesses by enhancing transparency and fostering a more welcoming environment for consumers, while still protecting youth from

exposure to cannabis.”

The move is one the industry has lobbied for and welcomed after it was announced in the budget.

Omar Khan, the chief communications and public affairs officer for retailer High Tide, which operates roughly 80 stores around the province, hopes the move would help boost employee safety and fight against illegal cannabis.

He also said it would improve how high streets look.

“Essentially, what that means is we will be able to have normal transparent street-facing windows like any other business in the province of Ontario,” he told Global News.

The change will bring Ontario in line with some other jurisdictions out west, which have made similar changes in response to rising crime.

A “significant rise” in robberies, particularly in Calgary, prompted Alberta’s cannabis regulator to allow stores to take down window coverings. British Columbia made the same decision as Alberta, also citing concerns about crime as the reason.

Khan said people shouldn’t be concerned that the more relaxed rules would lead to more people — especially young people — trying to purchase cannabis.

“What I do think is it’s gonna make a lot of local town and city councillors happy because it’s to make their main streets and streetscapes look a lot nicer,” he said.

“And more importantly, or most importantly, from our perspective, it’s going to greatly enhance the safety of our employees, particularly those who are working at night.”

Alongside the change, Ontario will begin labelling cannabis products grown in Ontario with a special logo to indicate they’re local.

–with a file from The Canadian Press