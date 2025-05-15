Menu

Fire

Wildfires grow in Saskatchewan as dry conditions continue

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted May 15, 2025 6:19 pm
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning Saskatchewan residents heading to this campsite this May long weekend of the dry conditions and wildfires burning near provincial parks.

As of Thursday, there are 11 wildfires burning in the province, with five contained, five not contained and one ongoing assessment.

The SPSA says the two of concern are the Shoe fire near Narrow Hills Provincial Park and the Camp fire near Candle Lake and Smeaton.

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey speaks to a farmer whose home is at risk from the Camp fire. Carissa Schmidt says the community has a pre-evacuation alert ongoing.

