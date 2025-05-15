First Nations demand B.C. government ‘kill’ bills to fast-track projects

Send this page to someone via email

First Nations leaders are calling on Premier David Eby to immediately “kill” two pieces of legislation that would fast-track projects in response to U.S. government tariffs.

The statement from the First Nations Leadership Council comes after Premier David Eby met with leaders, who say they are “deeply disappointed” that he rejected their quest to withdraw the two bills.

Bill 14 is aimed at streamlining permitting for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms, while Bill 15 would accelerate public and private infrastructure projects.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says the government is asking them to trust that it won’t misuse the powers the bills provide, but its unclear what the trust would be based on because it failed to adequately consult First Nations on the two bills.

He says the proposed legislation undermines the future of Reconciliation in B.C. and that fast-tracking the bills would set the “stage for bigger fights” between First Nations and government.

Terry Teegee, a B.C. Assembly of First Nations regional chief, says he “strongly condemns” the government’s “unilateral and regressive” approach to drafting the bills.

B.C.’s Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma says her government “made an error” in not adequately consulting First Nations on Bill 15.

Her admission came during debate Thursday in the legislature over concerns relayed by the First Nations Leadership Council, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, and the B.C. Assembly of First Nations.

Ma has rejected the complaints of First Nations and environmentalists, saying the proposed bill neither changes environmental standards nor the constitutional rights of First Nations to be consulted on projects.

But she acknowledged that the government has misread the interests of Indigenous leaders and promises that her government will consult First Nations widely on the regulations.

Opposition Conservative Leader John Rustad renewed his call on Thursday for the government to withdraw the bill to allow for proper consultations.

“David Eby seems hell bent on just wanting to say, ‘it’s my way or the highway,'” Rustad says.

B.C. Green Party member Rob Botterell says his party opposes the bill for a range of reasons, including the lack of consultation with First Nations.

“It’s a very broad piece of legislation that reserves a whole ton of power and decision-making to cabinet,” Botterell says.