Canada Post pauses talks with union ahead of looming possible strike

Canada Post says it has told the union representing its workers that a “temporary pause” is needed after several days of talks, with the union calling that “reprehensible” as the clock ticks down to another possible labour disruption.

The Crown corporation said the pause was needed as the discussions had made no “meaningful progress.”

“This pause will allow Canada Post to focus on preparing comprehensive proposals aimed at moving discussions forward constructively,” Canada Post said in a press release Tuesday night.

But the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) said in a statement Tuesday that Canada Post was not providing a date for when to expect those proposals.

“Given the seriousness of the matter, it is reprehensible to keep workers and the public on edge when we should all be focused on negotiating good collective agreements that will benefit workers and grow our public service to meet the needs of all Canadians,” the union wrote.

The latest development comes just a week before a potential strike could begin on May 22, when the current collective agreements expire.

Canada Post and CUPW have been holding talks in recent months after the federal labour relations board ordered workers back to work in December 2024 following a request by then-labour minister Steven MacKinnon.

MacKinnon asked the board to do so if it agreed with his determination that there was an “impasse” in negotiations.

In a post on X on Dec. 16, MacKinnon said an industrial inquiry commission would be looking into the structural issues of the conflict and issue a report on May 15, while adding that the board ordered current collective agreements to be extended.

The union says that extension ends on May 22.

Hearings for the commission have concluded and the commissioner will present a report and recommendations to the responsible minister by Thursday.

Earlier this month, Canada Post said in a news release that the two parties were working with a mediator to continue discussions that had stopped in March.

The union told Global News in an email at the time that if progress was being made in meetings, “talks would continue.”

Canada Post said in its Tuesday news release that CUPW requested both parties return to the table with assistance of a mediator, but said the union has “either held or hardened its previous positions on key issues, leaving little room for progress.”

CUPW, however, said in a statement that the corporation has “refused to take responsibility for the financial situation it finds itself in,” adding that its offer to use existing collective agreement language to allow for weekend delivery was ignored.