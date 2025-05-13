Alberta government releases 10-year plan to end gender-based violence

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government has unveiled a 10-year strategy to end gender-based violence that outlines more than 100 initiatives aimed at awareness, prevention, intervention and long-term support for survivors.

Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir says it’s a comprehensive plan to help co-ordinate provincewide efforts and will aim to address the root causes, including financial insecurity.

As part of that strategy, she’s committing to supporting Indigenous-led solutions, and to reporting annually on rates of gender-based violence in the province as soon as next year.

February’s budget put nearly $20 million toward supporting the strategy, and the government says it spends more than $188 million toward related programming per year.

Alberta has the third-highest rate of gender-related homicides in Canada.

Julia Hayter, the Opposition NDP’s status of women critic, says the strategy comes too late for those who need action now, including those fleeing violence who are facing barriers in accessing funded shelter beds.