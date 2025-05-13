Quebecer who stabbed mother and neighbour to death found not criminally responsible

A Quebec man who killed his mother and a neighbour in a suburb west of Montreal last year has been found not criminally responsible for the crimes.
A Superior Court judge made the decision Monday in the case of 45-year-old Fabio Puglisi, who also seriously injured a third person during a stabbing spree in Vaudreuil, Que., in February 2024.
Puglisi had been charged with second-degree murder in the killings of his 68-year-old mother Elisabetta Puglisi-Caucci and 53-year-old Manon Blanchard, who lived in the same condo tower as the mother and son.
He was also charged with attempted murder in an attack on a 70-year-old woman who survived.
Puglisi had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and a trial last week heard that he had not been taking his medication around the time of the stabbings.
The Crown says it will seek to have Puglisi declared a high-risk offender.
