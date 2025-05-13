Menu

Crime

Quebecer who stabbed mother and neighbour to death found not criminally responsible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2025 2:35 pm
1 min read
Global News at 5:30 Montreal: May 12
A Quebec man who killed his mother and a neighbour in a suburb west of Montreal last year has been found not criminally responsible for the crimes.

A Superior Court judge made the decision Monday in the case of 45-year-old Fabio Puglisi, who also seriously injured a third person during a stabbing spree in Vaudreuil, Que., in February 2024.

Puglisi had been charged with second-degree murder in the killings of his 68-year-old mother Elisabetta Puglisi-Caucci and 53-year-old Manon Blanchard, who lived in the same condo tower as the mother and son.

He was also charged with attempted murder in an attack on a 70-year-old woman who survived.

Puglisi had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and a trial last week heard that he had not been taking his medication around the time of the stabbings.

The Crown says it will seek to have Puglisi declared a high-risk offender.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

