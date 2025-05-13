Stars defenceman Heiskanen expected to return for Game 4 against Jets

See more sharing options

Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen is expected to return to the lineup for Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Head coach Pete DeBoer says he anticipates Heiskanen will play if all goes well at the morning skate.

The Stars’ top blueliner has missed over three months after undergoing knee surgery.

Dallas has a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series entering tonight’s game at American Airlines Center.

Heiskanen had 25 points (5-20) in 50 regular-season games.

The top-seeded Jets split two games at home before falling in Game 3 at Dallas.