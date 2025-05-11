Teammates, opponents impressed by Leafs’ Tanev

Send this page to someone via email

FORT LAUDERDALE – Matthew Tkachuk watched Chris Tanev block hundreds of shots and take even more hits in their time with the Calgary Flames.

A gritty, in-your-face forward himself, he grew to appreciate the hard-nosed defenceman’s approach over two seasons as teammates.

That admiration has only grown as adversaries.

Tkachuk and his Florida Panthers are battling Tanev’s Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the playoffs in a series that, like most of his time in the NHL, has exacted a physical toll on the veteran blueliner.

“I’m very impressed with how he’s played,” Tkachuk said of the 35-year-old in the hours before Game 4 with the Leafs ahead 2-1 in the Atlantic Division matchup. “To see him at this stage, and continue to do it year after year, it’s incredible.”

Tanev is also, quite frankly, taking a beating this spring.

According to hockey analytics website Natural Stat Trick, the Toronto native had absorbed a jaw-dropping 71 hits in nine post-season games entering Sunday’s action — 28 more than second-ranked Rasmus Sandin of the Washington Capitals.

“The head of the snake back there,” Tkachuk added of Tanev. “He’s their leader. You can tell just by the way he conducts himself and talks to the team … leads by example.

“I’ve seen it, so it’s no surprise.”

Tanev has also got in the way of 25 shots, which ranked him in a tie for third in the league.

“Puts his body in the line every single shift,” Leafs winger Mitch Marner said. “Does a lot of great things for us.”

Tanev missed a couple of shifts in the third period of Friday’s 5-4 overtime loss that cut Toronto’s lead in the best-of-seven showdown, but he left the ice for a broken skate — not an injury.

“Feel great,” he said when asked about his health.

Tanev does, however, have a long history of playing through injuries.

“A machine,” Leafs winger William Nylander said. “(He’s) laying his body on the line for the boys.”

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice didn’t think his team had reached its own forechecking standard through three games in the series, but Tanev had already been on the receiving end of 28 hits through 62 minutes 37 seconds of ice time.

“His game’s not going to change,” said Maurice, who guided Florida to last season’s Stanley Cup triumph. “He’s been doing that forever — block shots, takes hits, keeps playing.”

The six-foot-three, 199-pound Tanev said there are ways to minimize serious contact and avoid rolling the dice each time he’s slammed into the end boards by an opponent.

“Draw guys in, absorb a hit,” he said. “Probably some times where I could move (the puck) a little quicker, but it’s just playoff hockey. That’s what happens.”

Marner revealed a little-known detail about Tanev following Sunday’s morning skate. The defenceman has been taking online courses since the COVID-19 pandemic to finish a university finance degree he put on hold after signing with the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent in 2010.

“Of course, Mitch,” Tanev said with a slight grin when asked about the school work.

“I’ve always been good at it,” he added of his major. “It’s come easy to me.”

So has sacrificing his health for the cause throughout a career pockmarked with bumps and bruises.

“Every day is a great day,” he said. “You wake up and you’re happy … and come to the rink.”

Leaving it minus a limp and an ice pack is another story.

TRAIN TRACKS

Toronto defenceman Simon Benoit caught Florida counterpart Gustav Forsling with a big hit of his own in Game 3.

“I saw an opening, he had his head down, so I just took it,” said the blueliner. “It’s a hard game, hard to hit. You don’t want to put yourself out of position. He gave me an opportunity, so I seized it.”

MOTHER’S DAY

Tanev reflected on the role his mother, Sophie Meredith, played in the lives and careers of himself and his two brothers, including Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev.

“Every kid who’s been in hockey can attest to your mom driving them the rink at 6 a.m.,” he said. “Working extremely hard at her job, and still coming home and taking my brothers and I to hockey. Taking care of us, making sure we have good things to eat and our laundry’s done and the house is clean.

“It’s not an easy job. Can’t thank her enough.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.