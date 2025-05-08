Canadians, Dutch remember sacrifices made during Second World War

Send this page to someone via email

The Second World War claimed millions of lives and destroyed hope for millions more, but it all ended 80 years ago, even if the effects have lived on.

Germany officially surrendered on May 8, 1945, putting an end to the war in Europe, though the Pacific theatre raged on for several more months.

Just days before the Germans surrendered, the final remnants of Nazi resistance in the Netherlands was finally defeated, allowing complete liberation of the country for the first time in nearly five years.

“The Canadian soldiers made a huge impression on the Dutch in terms of their smokes and their food and the chocolate bars. You know, they were actually mobbed when they actually came into the various towns,” said Henry Heinen, a Dutch-Canadian born in Nazi-occupied Holland.

He says freedom is never free and, in fact, the price is always paid in blood.

Story continues below advertisement

“I want to tell my kids, my grandkids and now even I’m a great-grandfather, to make sure that we always appreciate what it means to be free.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I want to tell my kids, my grandkids and now even I'm a great-grandfather, to make sure that we always appreciate what it means to be free."

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Heinen says the war took his childhood away from him.

“The 10 years after the war were pretty bad as well to get rebuilt in Holland because the Nazis robbed us totally blind,” he said.

David Martin, president of the General Stewart Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Lethbridge, says we must never forget what the greatest generation sacrificed.

“Our freedom is a result of those events and those ultimate sacrifices that many had endured,” said Martin.

However, even 80 years later, the Dutch haven’t forgotten what the Canadian troops did for them so long ago.

Story continues below advertisement

“I have never in my life seen as many Canadian flags displayed as in Apeldoorn and all over the (Netherlands). Also, the lineups and the flowers that they throw at these vets all the time, it was beyond belief,” said Heinen when discussing a visit to his home country during a previous Victory in Europe Day celebration.

Glenn Miller, a retired warrant officer from the Canadian Armed Forces and current member of the General Stewart Branch, is in the Netherlands this year to take part in the ceremonies and parades. He says time has not softened the love and pride the Dutch offer Canada.

“The citizens are certainly very appreciative of the Canadians. I’ve been in a few different parades and the comments from the Canadians who participated is they’ve seen more Canadian flags along the parade routes than they’ve seen in Canada,” said Miller.

He says the longtime love is because freedom means more to those who knew life without it.