Crime

Sleeping teen sexually assaulted in Thompson, Man. break-in: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
A teenage girl was asleep in her Thompson, Man., home when a man broke in and sexually assaulted her, police say.

Members of the local RCMP detachment were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the man inside the Ashberry Place home. The victim had fled to a neighbour’s house before police arrived.

The girl was alone at the time of the break-in, police said, and the suspect and victim knew each other.

A 49-year-old man faces charges of breaking and entering, sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and invitation to sexual touching.

Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.

