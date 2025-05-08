Sleeping teen sexually assaulted in Thompson, Man. break-in: RCMP

A teenage girl was asleep in her Thompson, Man., home when a man broke in and sexually assaulted her, police say.
Members of the local RCMP detachment were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, where they found the man inside the Ashberry Place home. The victim had fled to a neighbour’s house before police arrived.
The girl was alone at the time of the break-in, police said, and the suspect and victim knew each other.
A 49-year-old man faces charges of breaking and entering, sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and invitation to sexual touching.
Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.
