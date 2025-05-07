Sask. NDP introduces bill to change referendum legislation

Send this page to someone via email

While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is creating an easier pathway for citizens to call for a referendum, Saskatchewan’s Opposition is hoping to do the opposite.

Saskatchewan’s NDP introduced a bill that would amend Saskatchewan’s Referendum and Plebiscite Act, making it more difficult for residents to put forward a petition to separate from Canada.

Premier Scott Moe has not said anything in recent days that indicates his government will be following in suit of Smith, but he is accusing the NDP of trying to change the democratic process.

You can watch the full story in the video above.