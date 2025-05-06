Youth sought in Thompson, Man. apartment arson, RCMP say

RCMP in Thompson, Man., say they’re looking for a young suspect in connection to an arson incident Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to an abandoned apartment complex on Princeton Drive in the northern Manitoba city around 4:45 p.m. After firefighters had extinguished the blaze, police learned that a male youth had been spotted fleeing the scene.
He’s described as four-foot-eleven and was last seen wearing brown pants, a black hoodie, and a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
