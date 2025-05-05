Winnipeg cops investigating Waterfront Drive homicide

Winnipeg police say they’re investigating a fatal stabbing that took place early Sunday morning on Waterfront Drive.
Officers were called to the scene at 1:48 a.m., where they found the victim — who has been identified as 43-year-old Kerry Eastman, a member of Sandy Bay First Nation who was living in Winnipeg — with serious injuries.
Eastman was given emergency medical care at the scene until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police are asking anyone with information to call homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
