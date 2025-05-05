Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: Jets answered the bell in high-stakes Game 7

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted May 5, 2025 9:52 am
2 min read
ANALYSIS: Jets answered the bell in high-stakes Game 7 - image View image in full screen

The first-ever NHL Game Seven to be played in Winnipeg was going to have one of two endings.

And there was not going to be an “in between” when remembering that historic happening in the years to come.

I’m going to be fully transparent here.

I had two versions of this commentary prepared.

Let’s just say this version will be far more complimentary after the Jets made last night a celebration of “New Life” in every possible sense of the word.

That in itself is a snapshot of what was at stake for this franchise in a highly charged atmosphere last night at Canada Life Centre.

By improving their 2.0 record in Game Sevens to 2-0 with what will be an unforgettable night in Winnipeg, the indictments of a team that couldn’t get out of its own way, to get out of the first round, have been laid to rest.

Especially when the 2025 edition went into the playoffs as the number one seed.

Also noteworthy, Winnipeg managed to win without Mark Scheifele, ending a string of seven consecutive defeats when their number-one centre was unable to answer the playoff call of duty.

Connor Hellebuyck took a gigantic stride in removing the label of playoff enigma that has been attached to a probable three-time Vezina Trophy winner and possible first-time MVP.

A huge amount of credit is due to a team staring down the barrel of another long, painful, remorsefully reflective summer — and not blinking.

Those playoff calluses hardened and didn’t turn into a deep emotional scar.

Instead, the Jets answered the bell by rescuing a game from the ashes. They walked the walk instead of just talking the talk of previous postseasons.

It’s not going to get any easier in Round Two against Mikko Rantanen, Jake Oettinger, and the healing, not reeling, Dallas Stars.

But that’s a narrative we can thankfully put on ice until tomorrow so that this team and its fans can soak in what was arguably the Winnipeg Jets’ finest hour … and then some.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets playoff run inspires philanthropy at K-8 school in The Maples'
Winnipeg Jets playoff run inspires philanthropy at K-8 school in The Maples
