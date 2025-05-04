Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for children, 4 and 6, missing in rural N.S. since Friday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global National: May 3'
Global National: May 3
WATCH: A desperate search continues for two children, aged four and six, who are believed to have wandered away from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia on Friday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police say a search for two young children who are believed to have wandered away from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia continues Sunday.

RCMP say six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the community of Lansdowne Station.

The RCMP says in a statement that search efforts are ongoing today in Pictou County for the missing kids.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Searches continued through Saturday night just as they had through Friday night.

Police say teams who worked overnight were relieved by new volunteers and officers from agencies involved as search stretched into a third day.

Trending Now

The children are the subject of a multi-agency response on the ground that included police dogs and a helicopter from the provincial Department of Natural Resources.

Police describe Lily Sullivan as having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs, and say she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Jack Sullivan has short, blond hair and is wearing blue dinosaur boots.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices