Search continues for children, 4 and 6, missing in rural N.S. since Friday

Police say a search for two young children who are believed to have wandered away from their home in rural northeastern Nova Scotia continues Sunday.
RCMP say six-year-old Lily Sullivan and four-year-old Jack Sullivan were last seen around 10 a.m. Friday in the community of Lansdowne Station.
The RCMP says in a statement that search efforts are ongoing today in Pictou County for the missing kids.
Get breaking National news
Searches continued through Saturday night just as they had through Friday night.
Police say teams who worked overnight were relieved by new volunteers and officers from agencies involved as search stretched into a third day.
The children are the subject of a multi-agency response on the ground that included police dogs and a helicopter from the provincial Department of Natural Resources.
Police describe Lily Sullivan as having shoulder-length, light brown hair with bangs, and say she might be wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and pink boots.
Jack Sullivan has short, blond hair and is wearing blue dinosaur boots.
Comments