Radio station faces backlash after listeners duped by AI host for 6 months

Send this page to someone via email

An Australian radio station is facing backlash from listeners after it revealed that an artificial intelligence-generated host had been hosting a show for six months.

The virtual host named Thy was created by ElevenLabs, which is a voice-cloning AI software used by Australian Radio Network (ARN) station CADA.

The Sydney-based radio station had Thy hosting a show called Workdays with Thy that aired four hours a day from Monday to Friday, where she would play music and introduce songs.

The show’s website promoted the show, writing, “Curated by our music experts, these are the songs that are charting or on the cusp of blowing up — hear it first with Thy so you can boast to your friends and say you were all over it first.”

The station didn’t let its listeners know that Thy was not a real person. Its secret was revealed after Sydney-based writer Stephanie Coombes started asking about Thy’s identity in a blog post.

Story continues below advertisement

Coombes asked, “What’s Thy’s last name? Who is she? Where did she come from?”

“There is no biography, or further information about the woman who is supposedly presenting this show,” Coombes added.

This led to the radio station’s owner, ARN Media, confirming to the Australian Financial Review that while Thy is AI-generated, her voice and likeness are modelled after an actual employee in the company’s financial department.

“We’ve been trialing AI audio tools on CADA, using the voice of Thy, an ARN team member,” a spokesperson for ARN said in a statement. “This is a space being explored by broadcasters globally, and the trial has offered valuable insights.”

The spokesperson also said the trial highlighted “the power of real personalities in driving compelling content.”

Story continues below advertisement

Teresa Lim, vice-president of the Australian Association of Voice Actors, called out CADA’s failure to disclose its use of AI in a LinkedIn post.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“AI can be such a powerful and positive tool in broadcasting if there are correct safeguards in place,” she wrote. “Authenticity and truth are so important for broadcast media. The public deserves to know what the source is of what’s being broadcast.… We need to have these discussions now before AI becomes so advanced that it’s too difficult to regulate.”

Lim also referenced being an Asian woman working in Australian media and how it can be difficult for her demographic to break into the broadcasting industry.

“As an Asian-Australian female HUMAN voice actor and presenter in the radio and advertising industry, I find this industry-first move offensive on various levels,” Lim wrote.

“When we found out she was just a cardboard cut-out, it cemented the disappointment. There are a limited number of Asian-Australian female presenters who are available for the job, so just give it to one of them. Don’t take that opportunity away from a minority group who’s already struggling,” she added.

Lim suggested that the way forward to work with AI in radio broadcasting is by creating “explicit AI labelling laws to precent this level of deception.”

“We need transparency in the use and creation of AI material. The Australian public deserve to be able to trust what we hear on-air,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Many listeners took to social media to discuss the importance of disclosing this information after it was revealed that Thy was an AI personality.

ICYMI the creation of "Thy" as an unlabelled AI generated radio host of a daily 4 hour hiphop show by CADA is a disturbing attack on the arts and radio. Why on earth are we letting AI do roles that many young (and not so young!) people would be so keen to do!? pic.twitter.com/EBuucYo0jw — David Shoebridge (@DavidShoebridge) April 24, 2025

🧐 "Did you tune into Aussie radio station CADA's DJ Thy? Surprise, you've been listening to an AI! For months, AI has been spinning tracks and no one noticed. Let's discuss the implications of AI in our day-to-day lives. How does this reflect on future of AI and its potential in pic.twitter.com/iYosVrmvXG — Afritab (@Afritab) April 27, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The backlash against CADA's AI DJ, Thy, raises important questions about transparency in AI deployment. Ignoring to disclose that an on-air host is an AI can impact listener trust. As AI continues to become integral in creative fields, ethical considerations surrounding… — Gaal (@Gaal_ai) April 26, 2025

A famous Australian radio station CADA secretly used an #AI voice, created by ElevenLabs, for six months without listeners noticing it wasn’t human!

The AI host, based on a real employee, ran a 4-hour daily music segment reaching over 72,000 listeners. — Hossam Fatnassi (@hsmftn) April 27, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

AI has come under increasing criticism in recent months, particularly after artists were forced to warn fans of “fake” songs spreading online that use AI to mimic their voices.

Most recently, Celine Dion’s representatives posted a statement on her Instagram saying that songs purporting to be a replicated version of Dion are “not approved and are not songs from her official discography.”

They said the recordings have appeared on various digital platforms.

While Dion’s camp did not reference the songs by name, several fake recordings have popped up on YouTube credited as an AI model of the singer’s voice.

Story continues below advertisement

One is a cover of the gospel song Heal Me Lord, which has amassed more than one million views, while versions of a fake Dion have been used for several duets, including one of I Will Always Love You with Whitney Houston and See You Again with Charlie Puth.

— With files from The Canadian Press