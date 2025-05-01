Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Assembly of First Nations joins calls for Hudson’s Bay to return ceremonial items

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 12:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grand chief requests halt to auction of Hudson’s Bay items linked to First Nations'
Grand chief requests halt to auction of Hudson’s Bay items linked to First Nations
RELATED: Even as Hudson’s Bay was granted court permission to auction off 1,700 pieces of art and more than 2,700 artifacts, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is requesting a halt to the sale of items that may belong to or be linked with First Nations people.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Assembly of First Nations is joining calls for Hudson’s Bay to immediately halt the sale of artifacts and return any cultural, ceremonial and sacred items to the Indigenous communities that they belong to.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says some items may represent vital and genuine aspects of cultural heritage and identity.

An Ontario judge has given Canada’s oldest retailer permission to move forward with an auction of the 4,400 artifacts and art pieces, along with the 355-year-old royal charter that launched the company.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs first requested a stop to any sale without proper consultation with First Nations.

An advocacy group representing some northern First Nations in the province has also joined in, saying its communities were instrumental in the development of the Bay and should have the opportunity to reclaim artifacts.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s unclear what artifacts could be included in the auction, and the judge has ordered the Bay to return to court with a detailed list of what items, beyond the charter, it wants to sell.

Click to play video: 'Liquidation raises alarm over fate of HBC war memorials, artifacts'
Liquidation raises alarm over fate of HBC war memorials, artifacts
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices