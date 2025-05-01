Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Canada’s top court to decide whether to hear Ontario youth-led climate case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 6:49 am
1 min read
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada’s highest court is set to decide today whether it will hear arguments in a trailblazing climate change lawsuit that could clarify whether governments are constitutionally required to tackle planet-warming emissions.

The decision could set the stage before the Supreme Court of Canada in a case where seven young people have challenged Ontario’s weakened climate target.

The group has argued the revised target commits the province to dangerously high greenhouse gas levels, in a way that jeopardizes their right to life and forces them to bear the brunt of future climate impacts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The case is the first in Canada where a court, in a full hearing, considered whether a government climate plan could violate the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Ontario asked the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on the case, saying it raises questions of national importance about whether governments are constitutionally required to fight climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

The case began in 2019, when 12-year-old Sophia Mathur and six other young people joined together to challenge Ontario’s watered-down emissions target.

Legal experts say the case could fundamentally alter how governments are held to account on climate change.

Trending Now

Before this case, courts had dismissed citizen-led Charter challenges of climate targets on preliminary grounds, often because they found them to be too broad or too political.

Click to play video: 'Historic court ruling on climate change case stands'
Historic court ruling on climate change case stands
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices