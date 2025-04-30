Menu

Crime

Deaths of man, woman in Winnipeg ruled murder-suicide: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
Man, woman dead after police respond to domestic call at Winnipeg home
Two people are dead after police responded to a domestic call at a home on Sherburn Street.
Homicide detectives say they have deemed the deaths of a man and a woman in Winnipeg as a murder-suicide.

Police responded Monday to a domestic call at a home west of the city’s downtown, where they found the pair in medical distress.

Officers administered emergency medical care until paramedics arrived and took the pair to hospital, where they later died.

Investigators have identified the woman as a 22-year-old from God’s Lake First Nation who had been living in Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old man was from Winnipeg.

Police have said there are no outstanding suspects and that there’s no danger to the public.

Domestic violence in Manitoba
© 2025 The Canadian Press

