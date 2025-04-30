Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Money

Capital Power reports profit and revenues lower in 1st quarter of 2025

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Electricity producer Capital Power Corp. says its profit fell during the first quarter of 2025 as revenues and other income decreased.
Electricity producer Capital Power Corp. says its profit fell during the first quarter of 2025 as revenues and other income decreased. Hydro towers are seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Capital Power Corp. says its profit fell during the first quarter of 2025 as revenues and other income decreased.

The Edmonton-based electricity producer says its net income attributable to shareholders was $151 million during the quarter ended March 31, or $1.03 per diluted share.

That compared with a profit of $205 million or $1.57 per diluted share during the same period a year ago.

Revenues and other income for the quarter decreased to $988 million from $1.12 billion during the first quarter of 2024.

Alberta to restructure energy market
The company highlighted a $3 billion agreement it struck during the quarter to acquire two natural gas-fired power generation facilities located in the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection market.

Chief executive Avik Dey says the deal “supports our thesis that natural gas-fired assets are critical to reliability, provide opportunity for growth and creation of shareholder value in various market conditions.”

Canada could become Asia’s largest supplier of liquid natural gas: energy CEO
© 2025 The Canadian Press

