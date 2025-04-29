Blue Jays activate Varsho off injured list

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays activated outfielder Daulton Varsho off the 10-day injured list Tuesday ahead of a game against the visiting Boston Red Sox.

Varsho started the season on the injured list as he continued to recover from a right shoulder procedure in September.

He recently completed a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Varsho is in his third season with the Blue Jays. He hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in last season while earning his first Gold Glove for his play in the field.

The Jays also activated right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence a day after claiming him off waivers from Seattle.

Right-hander Paxton Schultz and infielder Will Wagner were optioned to Buffalo in corresponding moves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.