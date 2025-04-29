Menu

Sports

Bombers trade players, picks with Hamilton

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 11:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bombers post $7 million profit in 2024'
Bombers post $7 million profit in 2024
RELATED: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers posted a $7-million profit in the 2024 season – Apr 9, 2025
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have traded players and draft picks with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The club announced Tuesday morning that it has acquired running back Matthew Peterson, along with the second pick in the first round of the global draft and the 39th overall pick in the CFL draft.

Heading to Hamilton are defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth pick in the first round of the global draft and the 36th overall CFL draft pick.

Peterson, 24, was a standout at the University of Alberta and attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats.

Samson, also 24, spent time on the Bombers’ practice roster last season, making his pro debut in the Grey Cup game.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency'
DT on the Bombers: 2025 Free Agency
