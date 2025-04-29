Bombers trade players, picks with Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have traded players and draft picks with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The club announced Tuesday morning that it has acquired running back Matthew Peterson, along with the second pick in the first round of the global draft and the 39th overall pick in the CFL draft.

Heading to Hamilton are defensive lineman Kyle Samson, the eighth pick in the first round of the global draft and the 36th overall CFL draft pick.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Peterson, 24, was a standout at the University of Alberta and attended training camp with the Tiger-Cats.

Samson, also 24, spent time on the Bombers’ practice roster last season, making his pro debut in the Grey Cup game.