Edmonton police investigate death of man found near 118 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive

The Edmonton Police Service says homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the area of 118 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive on Sunday night.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the case is being treated as a “suspicious death.”

Emergency crews were called to the area about a “disturbance” at around 9:30 p.m., according to police. When paramedics arrived, they provided life-saving measures before taking the man to hospital, where he later died.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.