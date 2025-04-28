Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police investigate death of man found near 118 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Edmonton Police Service says homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the area of 118 Avenue and Wayne Gretzky Drive on Sunday night.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the case is being treated as a “suspicious death.”

Emergency crews were called to the area about a “disturbance” at around 9:30 p.m., according to police. When paramedics arrived, they provided life-saving measures before taking the man to hospital, where he later died.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'EPS to have 2 ‘rotating’ interim chiefs amid ongoing search for full-time chief'
EPS to have 2 ‘rotating’ interim chiefs amid ongoing search for full-time chief
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices