Spring cleaning? Watch out for hantavirus

After a long winter, the warm weather has arrived, and people are going through the annual spring cleaning.
While it might be nice to start cleaning up your yard or home, there are some risks that come with it.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents to take precautions against hantavirus.
Hantavirus infection is caused by breathing in contaminated airborne particles from the droppings, urine, or saliva of infected deer mice.
