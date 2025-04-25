Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spring cleaning? Watch out for hantavirus

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spring cleaning? Watch out for hantavirus'
Spring cleaning? Watch out for hantavirus
WATCH: As people leave winter behind and clean up the house or yard, hantavirus could sneak up on you. Andrew Benson has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After a long winter, the warm weather has arrived, and people are going through the annual spring cleaning.

While it might be nice to start cleaning up your yard or home, there are some risks that come with it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents to take precautions against hantavirus.

Trending Now

Hantavirus infection is caused by breathing in contaminated airborne particles from the droppings, urine, or saliva of infected deer mice.

Watch the video at the top of the page for the full story.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices