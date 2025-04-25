Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hudson’s Bay liquidation begins at final stores with markdowns of up to 70 per cent

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2025 11:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Liquidation raises alarm over fate of HBC war memorials, artifacts'
Liquidation raises alarm over fate of HBC war memorials, artifacts
WATCH: Hudson’s Bay Company has now confirmed it will liquidate all of its remaining properties.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Liquidation sales at Hudson’s Bay’s remaining stores got underway this morning with a hearty showing from customers who revelled in discounts of up to 70 per cent.

At the ailing company’s flagship Toronto store on Yonge Street, a few customers lingered by the doors just before they opened at 10 a.m.

Once they made their way in, traffic quickly picked up as many made some of their final shopping trips at the department store now closing all 96 of its Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off Fifth stores.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Many shoppers beelined for the company’s striped merchandise, as well as apparel, which was marked down by up to 50 per cent. Perhaps the busiest area was the jewelry department, where everything was discounted by 70 per cent.

In addition to the flagship, the new stores joining the liquidation are at Yorkdale mall in Toronto, Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill, Ont., downtown Montreal and Carrefour Laval mall and Pointe-Claire in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

While there are still a few days left to make a bid to save the business, the locations are entering liquidation because the company’s financial advisor has said there is a “low probability” that the firm will find a buyer for its remaining locations.

Click to play video: 'Hudson’s Bay full liquidation & the unintended impact of boycotting American products'
Hudson’s Bay full liquidation & the unintended impact of boycotting American products
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices