Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax woman turning to social media to find those responsible for hit-and-run

By Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax woman turns to social media to find people in hit-and-run'
Halifax woman turns to social media to find people in hit-and-run
WATCH: A Halifax woman has taken to social media asking for help in finding the people who hit her vehicle and fled the scene. Since her post earlier this week, which came three days after the crash, she’s received hundreds of tips and support from people across the city. Angela Capobianco reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Halifax woman is turning to social media with a plea, as she recovers from a hit-and-run accident.

Avia Raiche-Marsden says her life has been thrown out of sorts since she was injured in the accident over the weekend.

For the internal medicine resident, it’s been jarring going from working in a hospital to being concussed and suffering from memory loss.

“That’s very different than what I’m experiencing now, which is waking up in the morning and then for the first two hours, not being able to get things done and having to constantly get my bearings about where I am,” she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Halifax Regional Police confirm they responded to a two-vehicle collision on April 19 at 11:10 p.m. at the corner of Preston Street and Jubilee Road.

In a statement, Const. John MacLeod said, “We would like the public to know that their safety is the first priority and that after a collision they should move to a safe a location if possible and contact the emergency services that may be required.”

Story continues below advertisement

For the last five years, the number of hit and run collisions have fluctuated — with this year seeing a decrease since 2024.

Trending Now

While police are still investigating Raiche-Marsden’s case, her social media video posted April 22 asking for public support has been seen by thousands.

Witnesses have come forth with details about the car and people who allegedly hit her.

“There have been lots of opportunities to come forward, and they haven’t. And so that signifies, again, a lack of concern, a lack of desire to take accountability for hurting another person,” she said.

“On a moral level, that really bothers me.”

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices