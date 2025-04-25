Halifax woman turning to social media to find those responsible for hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A Halifax woman is turning to social media with a plea, as she recovers from a hit-and-run accident.

Avia Raiche-Marsden says her life has been thrown out of sorts since she was injured in the accident over the weekend.

For the internal medicine resident, it’s been jarring going from working in a hospital to being concussed and suffering from memory loss.

“That’s very different than what I’m experiencing now, which is waking up in the morning and then for the first two hours, not being able to get things done and having to constantly get my bearings about where I am,” she said.

Halifax Regional Police confirm they responded to a two-vehicle collision on April 19 at 11:10 p.m. at the corner of Preston Street and Jubilee Road.

In a statement, Const. John MacLeod said, “We would like the public to know that their safety is the first priority and that after a collision they should move to a safe a location if possible and contact the emergency services that may be required.”

For the last five years, the number of hit and run collisions have fluctuated — with this year seeing a decrease since 2024.

While police are still investigating Raiche-Marsden’s case, her social media video posted April 22 asking for public support has been seen by thousands.

Witnesses have come forth with details about the car and people who allegedly hit her.

“There have been lots of opportunities to come forward, and they haven’t. And so that signifies, again, a lack of concern, a lack of desire to take accountability for hurting another person,” she said.

“On a moral level, that really bothers me.”

