Former UCP cabinet minister calls Alberta government health contract probe ‘whitewashing’

A former Alberta cabinet minister says an investigation called by Premier Danielle Smith’s government into multimillion-dollar health contracts looks like a “whitewashing” exercise.
Peter Guthrie, now an Independent member of the legislature, says in a public letter, that among other problems, the terms of the third-party probe are so narrow that it will be tough to get to the heart of what happened.
Guthrie quit Smith’s cabinet and was later expelled from the governing United Conservative caucus over his public concerns about the contracts.
The former head of Alberta Health Services is suing the government, saying she was fired for investigating allegations of political meddling and questionable costs in the contracts.
The government disagrees, saying Athana Menztelopoulos was fired because she was failing in her job and was hindering health reforms.
The premier’s office says Guthrie is entitled to voice his opinions, but says it has faith in the investigation now underway by former Manitoba judge Raymond Wyant.
