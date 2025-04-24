Menu

Politics

Former UCP cabinet minister calls Alberta government health contract probe ‘whitewashing’

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MLA Peter Guthrie booted from UCP: ‘Criticizing government comes at a cost’'
MLA Peter Guthrie booted from UCP: ‘Criticizing government comes at a cost’
RELATED VIDEO (From April 16, 2025): The United Conservative Party is taking drastic action after Airdrie-Cochrane MLA Peter Guthrie spoke out against the party and sided with the Opposition NDP. Meanwhile, the former cabinet minister now sitting as an independent says all he wants is openness and transparency. Morgan Black reports – Apr 16, 2025
A former Alberta cabinet minister says an investigation called by Premier Danielle Smith’s government into multimillion-dollar health contracts looks like a “whitewashing” exercise.

Peter Guthrie, now an Independent member of the legislature, says in a public letter, that among other problems, the terms of the third-party probe are so narrow that it will be tough to get to the heart of what happened.

Guthrie quit Smith’s cabinet and was later expelled from the governing United Conservative caucus over his public concerns about the contracts.

The former head of Alberta Health Services is suing the government, saying she was fired for investigating allegations of political meddling and questionable costs in the contracts.

The government disagrees, saying Athana Menztelopoulos was fired because she was failing in her job and was hindering health reforms.

The premier’s office says Guthrie is entitled to voice his opinions, but says it has faith in the investigation now underway by former Manitoba judge Raymond Wyant.

Click to play video: 'Alberta’s former infrastructure minister returns to legislature'
Alberta’s former infrastructure minister returns to legislature
© 2025 The Canadian Press

