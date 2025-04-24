Menu

Environment

B.C.’s Best Bird winner is announced for 2025

By Annabel Bessem Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Online voters choose best bird in B.C. contest'
Online voters choose best bird in B.C. contest
Online voters have chosen a small bird with a well-known call as the Wildlife Rescue Association's second annual 2025 Best Bird in B.C. competition.
A new B.C. bird has been chosen for its sound many would recognize.

Competing against 31 birds, the winner of B.C.’s 2025 Best Bird competition was announced Tuesday.

The Black-capped Chickadee took the crown winning by a mere 51 per cent, according to Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.

The Chickadee is best known for its call to alert flock mates of food and predators.

