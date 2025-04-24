Human remains found near Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say unidentified human remains have been found near Lake St. Martin First Nation.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to the scene — an outside area near the community — on April 14. An investigation is ongoing with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-659-5224 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.