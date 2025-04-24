Menu

Crime

Human remains found near Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 12:12 pm
1 min read
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Gypsumville detachment. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say unidentified human remains have been found near Lake St. Martin First Nation.

Officers from the Gypsumville detachment were called to the scene — an outside area near the community — on April 14. An investigation is ongoing with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-659-5224 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains'
Manitoba RCMP, anthropology team investigating human remains
