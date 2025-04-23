Saskatchewan medicine man sentenced to 8 years in prison for sex assaults of women

A Saskatchewan man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the sexual assaults of 12 women while under the guise of being an Indigenous medicine man.
Justice John Morrall told a Saskatoon courtroom that it was vile for Cecil Wolfe, 63, to use his position of power as a spiritual healer to violate the women over nine years.
He says the victims, who lived in Saskatchewan and Alberta, were vulnerable and that Wolfe preyed on them.
The judge says the sentence may seem inadequate to the women and that it won’t bring back joy, comfort or stability for them.
Wolfe pleaded guilty to the assaults in February.
An agreed statement of facts says he told the women he was removing “bad medicine” from their bodies and showed them “trinkets” as evidence of his work.
