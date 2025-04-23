Menu

Canada

A new area code is being introduced in the Toronto-area this weekend

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New 753 area code to be introduced in eastern Ontario to meet demand for telephone numbers'
New 753 area code to be introduced in eastern Ontario to meet demand for telephone numbers
RELATED: New 753 area code to be introduced in eastern Ontario to meet demand for telephone numbers – Jan 26, 2022
As demand for new phone numbers grows, residents in the Greater Toronto Area are getting a new area code.

The Telecommunications Alliance says that starting April 26, an additional area code will be introduced in the region currently served by area codes 416, 437 and 647 in Ontario.

Those area codes are for people living in the Greater Toronto Area.

The alliance says the new 942 area code is in response to the increasing demand for phone numbers.

They say this move will ensure residents and businesses continue to have enough numbers to meet demand well into the future.

The area code will be introduced gradually starting on Saturday, with people requesting a new number after this date possibly receiving one with area code 942.

Numbers with the existing area codes may still be assigned to customers until the supply is exhausted, the alliance says.

While new numbers may come with a different area code, the alliance say the change will not affect pre-existing numbers and that local calling will remain the same.

However, the alliance warns that businesses using communications systems that restrict long-distance calling will need to add 942 as a local area code.

Special numbers such as 211, 311, 411, 611, 911 and 988 will still be dialed using only three digits.

The last time a new area code was introduced in Toronto was in 2013 with the 437 area code.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

