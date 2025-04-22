Politicians spar in Manitoba legislature over government therapy contract

Send this page to someone via email

Tempers flared at the Manitoba legislature Tuesday as the Opposition Progressive Conservatives questioned the NDP government about a contract for mental health therapy, suggesting it may have been for the benefit of Finance Minister Adrien Sala.

Tory Greg Nesbitt tabled a document that shows the Finance department recently signed a contract for $10,205 with a counselling services provider in Winnipeg. The provider advertises services including stress management, grief counselling and conflict resolution.

The contract was one of more than 40 signed by the department for a variety of services so far this year and, without any supporting evidence, Nesbitt suggested it was to provide services for Sala.

“Why can’t this minister pay for his own self-reflection?” Nesbitt asked in question period as some New Democrats shouted at him, prompting the legislature Speaker Tom Lindsey to ask for calm. The heated debate continued as some NDP members yelled “shame” repeatedly. Some Tories fired back as Nesbitt pressed his questions further.

Lindsey stood on his feet and yelled “order” several times as the cacophony continued.

“I’m not going to scream one more time for order in this house,” Lindsey said, exasperated as the politicians fell in line. Lindsey told Nesbitt that inquiring about someone’s personal health information was out of line.

After question period, the government said the contract was for mental health supports for workers who have been searching the Prairie Green landfill for the remains of First Nations women killed by Jeremy Skibicki, who was convicted on four counts of first-degree murder last year.

“I suspect that most Manitobans would agree that the searchers should be able to access mental health supports, given the gravity of the work that they’re doing,” NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine told reporters.

The remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were both found in the Prairie Green landfill outside of Winnipeg in February, as part of a search that began last December.

Even if the money had been for a politician’s mental health supports, questioning it would be “deplorable,” Fontaine added.

The Tories’ interim leader, Wayne Ewasko, said his party was simply asking a question about government spending.

“It easily could have been answered by the finance minister or the families minister instead of ending up being called to order multiple times,” Ewasko said.

Ewasko said he supports mental health services for searchers at the landfill.