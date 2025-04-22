Alberta camp aims to empower province’s next generation of tradeswomen

Send this page to someone via email

The Careers: The Next Generation camp gave a group of aspiring tradeswomen in grades 10 to 12 the chance to visit local businesses, learn from industry experts, and gain some hands-on experience in a variety of in-demand trades.

Held in Taber and Lethbridge, the camp aims to break gender stereotypes and empower the next wave of skilled tradeswomen in Alberta, giving them the tools and confidence they need to thrive in a male-dominated industry.

Women remain vastly underrepresented in Alberta’s skilled trades. Careers statistics show in 2023, out of 57,000 registered apprentices, only 7,300 were women.

The camp aims to boost those numbers, and lower workforce shortages.

