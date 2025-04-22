Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta camp aims to empower province’s next generation of tradeswomen

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta camp aims to empower province’s next generation of tradeswomen'
Alberta camp aims to empower province’s next generation of tradeswomen
WATCH: A group of aspiring tradeswomen from a handful of southern Alberta high schools got the opportunity to preview a career in trades. Careers The Next Generation gives youth the chance to learn from industry experts as they prepare to join the workforce. As Jordan Prentice tells us, the camp is about breaking
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Careers: The Next Generation camp gave a group of aspiring tradeswomen in grades 10 to 12 the chance to visit local businesses, learn from industry experts, and gain some hands-on experience in a variety of in-demand trades.

Held in Taber and Lethbridge, the camp aims to break gender stereotypes and empower the next wave of skilled tradeswomen in Alberta, giving them the tools and confidence they need to thrive in a male-dominated industry.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Women remain vastly underrepresented in Alberta’s skilled trades. Careers statistics show in 2023, out of 57,000 registered apprentices, only 7,300 were women.

The camp aims to boost those numbers, and lower workforce shortages.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices