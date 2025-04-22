Menu

Health

N.S. patients taken off doctor wait-list waiting months for appointment: opposition

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 22, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Group wants to make it easier for international trained physicians to work in Nova Scotia'
Group wants to make it easier for international trained physicians to work in Nova Scotia
The regulatory body overseeing physicians in Nova Scotia wants to make it easier for internationally trained doctors to practice in the province. As Skye Bryden-Blom tells us, the call from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia comes as they release a new report on how access to health care can be improved – Jan 22, 2025
Nova Scotia’s opposition parties say they are skeptical of the provincial government’s shrinking list of residents waiting for a family doctor.

The NDP and Liberals say they have heard from constituents who were offered primary care and removed from the wait-list, but who have been waiting months for an appointment at a clinic.

Nova Scotia Health says the province’s list of people in need of a family doctor or nurse practitioner has dropped to 93,700 as of April 1, down from the 104,300 people on Feb. 15.

But NDP Leader Claudia Chender says she’s heard from people who are stuck in limbo waiting for a clinic to contact them for an appointment.

Liberal House Leader Iain Rankin said constituents have told him the same thing and that he’s skeptical about the new wait-list numbers, but neither he nor Chender have said how many people are in this situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said last week it will take “a period of time” for a patient to book an appointment after they are officially offered a primary care provider and removed from the wait-list.

Nova Scotia Health says they don’t know how many people are waiting for a clinic to contact them after they were offered a primary care provider.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

