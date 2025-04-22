Menu

Headline link
Politics

Judge orders Ford government to pause Toronto bike lane removals for now

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 22, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cycling advocates seek court injunction to save Toronto bike lanes'
Cycling advocates seek court injunction to save Toronto bike lanes
WATCH: Cycling advocates seek court injunction to save Toronto bike lanes – Mar 11, 2025
A judge has ordered the Ford government to suspend any imminent bike lane removal plans until he has decided if their removal violates the Charter rights of cyclists in Toronto.

On Tuesday, Justice Paul Schabas granted an injunction requested by the advocacy group Cycle Toronto to protect bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue — portions of which had been slated for removal.

The decision said not granting an injunction ran the risk of the government removing bike lanes before the courts could decide if the law enabling it to do so was constitutional.

Cyclists who brought the challenge argued that removing bike lanes would put their lives at risk without benefiting roadways. The government said removing them would not violate the constitution and would improve gridlock in downtown Toronto.

The legal challenge stems from a law the Ford government passed last year, which made cities prove that new bike lanes that reduce the number of vehicle lanes on a road would not increase congestion.

The law also allowed the government to remove bike lanes from Bloor, Yonge and University in Toronto.

— More to come…

