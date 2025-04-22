Winnipeg cops arrest 5, seize $17K in drugs in weekend bust

Winnipeg police say they’ve charged five people — including a 17-year-old boy — after a drug trafficking investigation culminated in arrests over the long weekend.
On Friday, officers searched homes on Drew Street and Roger Street, leading to the seizure of $7,100 in cocaine, $9,900 in crack, $4,800 in cash, and a loaded, sawed-off rifle and ammunition.
A 2017 Mercedes-Benz was also seized and towed, police said.
Get breaking National news
The 17-year-old suspect has been charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. A 32-year-old man faces the same charge, while a 23-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of that offence, as well as possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime.
The other two suspects, 26 and 41, face a total of nine charges between them, including drug trafficking and weapons offences.
Police said all five were released on undertakings.
Comments