Canada

Challenging reality at the Saskatchewan Science Centre

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 7:17 pm
1 min read
Challenging reality at the Saskatchewan Science Centre
A new exhibit at the Saskatchewan Science Centre gives people a chance to test their mind and their eye to see what really is reality. Andrew Benson has the story.
As easter break and summer approach, the Saskatchewan Science Centre is gearing up with a new exhibit.

It’s a chance for people to test their mind and their eye to see what really is reality.

Global News’ Andrew Benson has more on PHENOMENA: The Exhibition.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

