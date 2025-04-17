Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. scraps search for U.S.-made Yeti water bottles after buy-Canadian questions

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 8:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. Emergency Health Services water bottle controversy'
B.C. Emergency Health Services water bottle controversy
B.C. Emergency Health Services has withdrawn a solicitation for bids to purchase 5,000 U.S.-made water bottles after Global News started asking how that purchase fit with the province's plan to limit purchases of American goods. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Despite Premier David Eby’s directive for government agencies to avoid dealing with U.S. suppliers, B.C. Emergency Health Services was soliciting bids for a large order of pricey water bottles, Global News has learned.

BCEHS posted an invitation to quote (ITQ) on the BC Bid website for the purchase of 5,000 Yeti water bottles.

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier directs government to cancel American contracts'
B.C. premier directs government to cancel American contracts

Yeti is an American company based in Texas, and their bottles can cost up to $80, depending on size.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m sending directions to Crown corporations, to the heads of government, to do a few things,” Eby said on April 10.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“One is to look at your contracts. Can you cancel contracts with American companies and replace them with Canadian companies?”

When asked about the Yeti bid, Eby was unaware.

But minutes later, that Yeti bid was no longer listed as “open.” Instead, it shows as “cancelled.”

The Provincial Health Services Authority responded, saying, “Provincial Health Service Authority Supply Chain has decided to pause the bid.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. premier says choose to travel in Canada and buy Canadian'
B.C. premier says choose to travel in Canada and buy Canadian
Trending Now

It added that upon further review, “we recognize that using Canadian re-sellers of American goods might fall outside the B.C. government’s expectations.”

“So when I look at all procurement, I think we should be having a B.C. or Canada first approach,” Conservative Leader John Rustad said. “I think that’s a good thing to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Yeti water bottles were being purchased for paramedics, who have received them since the 2021 heat dome.

The Provincial Health Services Authority says it looks forward to reposting the bid.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices