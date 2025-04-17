B.C. scraps search for U.S.-made Yeti water bottles after buy-Canadian questions

Despite Premier David Eby’s directive for government agencies to avoid dealing with U.S. suppliers, B.C. Emergency Health Services was soliciting bids for a large order of pricey water bottles, Global News has learned.
BCEHS posted an invitation to quote (ITQ) on the BC Bid website for the purchase of 5,000 Yeti water bottles.
Yeti is an American company based in Texas, and their bottles can cost up to $80, depending on size.
“I’m sending directions to Crown corporations, to the heads of government, to do a few things,” Eby said on April 10.
“One is to look at your contracts. Can you cancel contracts with American companies and replace them with Canadian companies?”
When asked about the Yeti bid, Eby was unaware.
But minutes later, that Yeti bid was no longer listed as “open.” Instead, it shows as “cancelled.”
The Provincial Health Services Authority responded, saying, “Provincial Health Service Authority Supply Chain has decided to pause the bid.”
It added that upon further review, “we recognize that using Canadian re-sellers of American goods might fall outside the B.C. government’s expectations.”
“So when I look at all procurement, I think we should be having a B.C. or Canada first approach,” Conservative Leader John Rustad said. “I think that’s a good thing to do.”
The Yeti water bottles were being purchased for paramedics, who have received them since the 2021 heat dome.
The Provincial Health Services Authority says it looks forward to reposting the bid.
