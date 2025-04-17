Nova Scotia has cancelled U.S. supplier agreements and contracts worth $130,600

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia says it has cancelled contracts with two American companies and has not renewed agreements with another nine U.S. suppliers in response to the trade war launched by President Donald Trump.

The province says the cancelled service agreements and contracts are worth about $130,600.

Premier Tim Houston says his government continues to look for ways to cut business with American firms and find Canadian alternatives.

The province says its cancelled deals include a $27,000 contract for lab supplies with U.S.-based Fisher Scientific, and a $25,000 agreement for bacteriology materials with Oxoid, a company owned by Fisher.

It also says it ended a $25,000 agreement for lab, safety and housekeeping supplies with American Global Industrial, and found a Canadian vendor to use instead.

Houston said on March 5 that in response to tariffs Trump imposed on Canadian goods, the provincial government would be “seeking options” to cancel existing contracts and reject American bids until the duties are removed.

The premier said at the time that Trump was a “short-sighted man who wields his power just for the sake of it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.