Crime

Winnipeg man faces multiple charges after child porn investigation, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 3:34 pm
1 min read
Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit
RELATED: Recent stories of sexual abuse, exploitation and sextortion involving children have made headlines. Alarming material that those trying to put a stop to these cases must witness on a daily basis. Marney Blunt gives us an inside look at the RCMP's ICE unit – Apr 24, 2024
A Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday at a Canadian Armed Forces base, police say, after a months-long investigation into child pornography.

The internet child exploitation (ICE) unit began looking into the case in February, and identified an internet subscriber police say is linked to sharing sexual images of a child.

With the help of military police, a search Wednesday led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices and the arrest of the 31-year-old suspect.

Police allege the man took the photos — of a child he knew — between 2018 and 2019 and uploaded them to the internet via social platforms. The man is also accused of coercing the same child to engage in sexual activity in 2020.

The suspect, who police aren’t naming to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with four separate child pornography offences, as well as one count of invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released with conditions that include a ban from accessing the internet or being around anyone under 18.

Manitoba RCMP ICE unit combating rising cases of sextortion
