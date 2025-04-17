Winnipeg man faces multiple charges after child porn investigation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday at a Canadian Armed Forces base, police say, after a months-long investigation into child pornography.

The internet child exploitation (ICE) unit began looking into the case in February, and identified an internet subscriber police say is linked to sharing sexual images of a child.

With the help of military police, a search Wednesday led to the seizure of multiple electronic devices and the arrest of the 31-year-old suspect.

Police allege the man took the photos — of a child he knew — between 2018 and 2019 and uploaded them to the internet via social platforms. The man is also accused of coercing the same child to engage in sexual activity in 2020.

The suspect, who police aren’t naming to protect the identity of the victim, has been charged with four separate child pornography offences, as well as one count of invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released with conditions that include a ban from accessing the internet or being around anyone under 18.