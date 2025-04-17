Menu

Politics

As California seeks to woo Canadians, B.C. premier says ‘keep the pressure up’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2025 3:05 pm
2 min read
California pleads with Canadians as tourism declines
RELATED: As Canadians continue to avoid travel to the U.S., California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling on Canadians to return to the Golden State. Travel expert Claire Newell joins us to break down what’s behind the dip, what Canadians should know about border security changes, and whether our country’s new ‘Canada Strong Pass’ will keep us closer to home.
British Columbia’s premier says Canadians need to “keep the pressure up” on the United States by buying local and avoiding travel there, despite a recent push from California to draw visitors from Canada.

David Eby said he spoke with California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday — the same day the governor launched a campaign to “encourage” Canadians to visit despite the ongoing tensions between Canada and the United States.

Eby said that while he is glad to see the state suing the Donald Trump White House over its tariff regime, many Canadians are “not ready to go to the States” with tariffs and annexation still a threat.

Rubio defends Trump’s 51st state rhetoric while on Canadian soil

The premier said that for Canadians, buying our groceries and where we spend our vacation is the thing we can do to send a multi-billion-dollar message to the Trump administration.

Eby said we can’t ease up on that pressure, because we know that as soon as that happens, the U.S. president will go back to his preferred tactics of attacking Canadians.

He said Canada is also in a unique situation where it still faces U.S. tariffs on its aluminum and steel, softwood lumber, and automotive goods, despite the United States freezing so-called “reciprocal” tariffs at 10 per cent for 90 days.

The premier says he had “a really good conversation” with Newsom and was encouraged to see that the state is fighting the tariffs in the courts, and the two jurisdictions will “find ways to connect” in keeping “strong people-to-people” ties.

Newsom’s lawsuit, filed Wednesday, argues that enacting the tariffs requires congressional approval, and that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act used by Trump to impose trade barriers on Canada, Mexico and China does not allow for the adoption of tariffs.

The Trump White House has slammed the California lawsuit, calling the tariffs “historic efforts to finally address the national emergency” of the United States’ “persistent goods trade deficits.”

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

