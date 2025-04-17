Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

How Saskatchewan universities are fighting the overdose crisis

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 17, 2025 11:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How Saskatchewan Universities are combatting the overdose crisis'
How Saskatchewan Universities are combatting the overdose crisis
WATCH: As Saskatoon still grapples with an overdose crisis, Saskatchewan universities are making sure staff and students have the help they need.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the overdose crisis spreading, staff and students at the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina are being trained on how to administer Naloxone.

In a statement made to Global News, the University of Regina said that all protective service officers are trained to administer Naloxone. Each officer will be carrying two doses at all times, should they have to administer it.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At the University of Saskatchewan, harm reduction counsellor Chelsea Korpan-Sparks offers a free class each month to staff and students. These classes teach participants how to administer Naloxone and how to spot someone having a potential overdose.

Trending Now

Learn more about the program in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices