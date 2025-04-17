How Saskatchewan universities are fighting the overdose crisis

Send this page to someone via email

With the overdose crisis spreading, staff and students at the University of Saskatchewan and University of Regina are being trained on how to administer Naloxone.

In a statement made to Global News, the University of Regina said that all protective service officers are trained to administer Naloxone. Each officer will be carrying two doses at all times, should they have to administer it.

At the University of Saskatchewan, harm reduction counsellor Chelsea Korpan-Sparks offers a free class each month to staff and students. These classes teach participants how to administer Naloxone and how to spot someone having a potential overdose.

